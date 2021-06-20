This home is located at 454 Moon Ranch Road in Sebring. The home is priced at $614,900 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Whether you’re looking for a home for a large family or just want plenty of room for your lifestyle, this custom six-bedroom, plus office and game room, 3½-bath will fit your needs beautifully.
Situated on 1.75 acres down a quiet street, but just minutes from town, you’ll be amazed by the beautiful curb appeal of this home with its extensive landscaping, fencing, circular drive, and wide covered front porch.
Enter this home to be greeted by tile flooring laid in an offset pattern all through the first floor. Just inside, a lovely dining room awaits your more formal entertaining.
The term “Great Room” really applies to this home! At 46-by15 feet, it has both a living area and a casual dining area – plenty of room for entertaining family and friends. Built-in shelving flank both sides of the propane gas fireplace and there are five sets of double, full glass French doors leading to the huge lanai letting in lots of natural light.
Open to the great room, the chef’s kitchen boasts glazed maple cabinets, granite, newer stainless-steel appliances, and an island. There are two cabinet pantries as well as a huge pantry off the first-floor laundry area.
The spacious first floor owner’s suite boasts a walk-in closet with custom shelving and the spa-like bath has a jetted tub, walk-in tiled shower with dual heads and double sink vanity. Adjacent to the owner’s suite, a first floor office is perfect for working at home and has French doors leading out to the lanai. Plus, there’s a half bath on the first floor for your guests.
Upstairs, you’ll find five bedrooms, one with an en-suite bath, and a hall bath with double vanity. All the spacious bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and carpeting. The fifth bedroom is adjacent to an upstairs laundry and craft room and has access to one of two huge storage spaces.
The 48-by-12-foot family/game room, with wood laminate flooring has plenty of room for a pool table, card table and more. It will provide hours of inside entertainment.
Outdoors, the lanai and pool area will definitely capture your attention. The only way to describe it is WOW! There’s a covered area that’s 78-by-17 feet and the caged pool area is 56-by-30 feet. The pavered lanai has plenty of room for your outdoor furniture, and the solar heated pool allows swimming year round. Imagine the fun you can have with pool parties and get-togethers; or maybe just a quiet place to sit enjoying a morning coffee overlooking the luscious green yard. There’s also a pool equipment room to store all your pool toys and supplies.
This home has two laundry rooms, one on each floor, for your convenience. There’s an abundance of storage areas inside as well as two sheds outside for your lawn and play equipment. Other features of this home include an oversized two-car garage, an oversized circular driveway, dual zone A/C system, security and intercom.
Built in 1988, this immaculately maintained and updated home has 4,737 square feet of living area with 5,266 total square feet. It is situated on 1¾ acres.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net or call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net. This home, and others, can be viewed on www.HomesForSaleSebring.com.