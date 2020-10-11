This home is at 4113 Duffer Loop in Sebring. It is priced at $199,900 and is listed with The Elliott Team at Keller Williams of Highlands County.
Nestled on more than a half-acre in Golf Hammock, this pool home has lots to offer. It features a spacious two-bedroom, two-bath, split floor plan. Boasting over 1,600 square feet of living space, it has vaulted ceilings, a galley-style kitchen, and both a living room and a family room.
The front living room is large and features a large picture window that lets a lot of natural light in. This living room is connected to the dining room that features sliding doors to the enclosed porch that leads to the in-ground caged pool and lanai ... again, letting more natural light in.
The galley-style kitchen overlooks the family room that has a quaint breakfast nook area with a quaint bar and it also has a bay window overlooking the pool. It’s a great spot to sip your morning coffee or your evening night-cap. There are also sliding doors here in the family room that lead to the enclosed porch and pool area. There is a lot of cabinet and counter space in the kitchen.
There are two great sized bedrooms. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and private bathroom. The master bedroom has private access to the porch and pool, too.
The pool is awesome and features a “lap” lane – perfect for exercising or training. There is an indoor laundry room and an attached two-car garage with golf cart garage, too. This home is just a quick golf cart ride to the course.
This is an excellent value at only $199,900. This home is being offered by The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty, 863-658-3780.