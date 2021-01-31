This home is at 3720 Lakewood Road in Sebring. It is priced at $197,000 and is listed by Dawn Dell with Berkshire Hathaway Florida Home Properties Group.
Welcome home to this desirable address close to YMCA, Lake Jackson, desirable schools, shopping, medical, Highlands Hammock State Park and more! Keep active with everything there is do around you year round.
This home features 1,498 living square feet (under air conditioning) and 2,068 total square feet (under roof).
There are two bedrooms on each end of the home joined by the open spacious great room. The kitchen is nicely laid out and has lots of counter space. The family room is just off the back with lots of windows allowing natural lighting. The main living space has cathedral ceilings for that open feeling.
Open the sliding glass doors to your own backyard pool oasis. The pool is in a private setting and perfect for your family days at home. Imagine having the family over for a backyard barbecue and swimming the summer days away. The yard is fenced and private, too.
This home is located in an area with no HOA or fees of any kind. You have room to park your boat or RV. There’s not many around like that.
This home is literally move-in ready and perfect for winter retreats or year round living. The side entry two-car garage is also very convenient, too.
For your peace of mind, the roof is new and the home has recently been painted inside and outside.
This property is offered by Berkshire Hathaway Florida Home Properties Group with Dawn Dell. Call Dawn direct at 863-381-0400 for more information.
MLS# 277422