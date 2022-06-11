SEBRING — School’s out and it’s time for summer fun. Many families consider time at the beach, lakes and pools a great way to stay cool and have fun. It is, as long as everyone approaches water safety with respect. It takes less than one minute for a child to drown; it happens quickly and quietly.
Year-round access to lakes for skiing, boating and swimming, along with backyard pools and spas, are some reasons why many residents choose Highlands County to live.
“With so many bodies of water across the county, it is extremely important for families to remain vigilant and educated about water safety,” Carissa Marine, CEO of Champion for Children, said.
Champion for Children has a drowning prevention program that promotes water safety. They want to ensure the safety of children and can help financially with swim lessons for low-income families.
“Florida loses more children under the age of 5 to drowning than any other state in the nation. These deaths are 100% preventable,” per Florida Department of Children and Families website.
There were three water-related deaths in Highlands County in 2020, according to Florida Department of Health. Department of Children and Families shows Florida reported 69 drowning deaths in 2020. County officials said more drownings happened in Lake Placid than the other municipalities that make up the county.
FDOH’s Floridahealthchart.gov states for every one child who drowns, there were another five non-fatal submersion injuries. In 2020, 81% of children who drown were under the age of 3, DCF reports on its site.
“Highlands County is a wonderful place to live and raise your children, however, everywhere you turn there is a body of water,” Lake Placid High School Swim Coach Kari Lambert said. “Learning to swim is an important life skill that everyone should obtain. Adults and children can benefit from the many skills that swim lessons can provide. Due to drowning being one of the highest proponents of child death, it is important that you know and practice what to do if your child falls in a pool, pond, lake or even ocean.
“There are many classes available for all skill levels. Be sure to give yourself and your family peace of mind this summer while you are enjoying the wonderful joys of water in and around Highlands County. Remember, be safe and, as always, have fun!”
Michael Batiato, CEO of Highlands YMCA, said water-related injuries can lead to brain damage and alter the child’s life forever. YMCA teaches swim lessons as early as 6 months of age. The local high schools have swim lessons for children and adults and pool time for practicing. Batiato said many children will learn to swim over the summer but not get into the water again until the following summer. He explained that young swimmers can lose a lot of abilities in the meantime. Practicing will keep a swimmer’s skills sharp.
Parents who do not know how to swim should also learn. If they saw their own child in trouble in the water, they would not be able to help, he said.
“If parents are not proficient in or around water, they are less likely to get swim lessons for their kids,” Batiato said. “The water should be respected but not feared. Be smart and be safe.”
Pool Safely is a campaign to reduce child drownings and non-fatal submersions by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. They say to practice as many safety steps as you can with your family. Poolsafely.gov is an interactive website with tips, games and videos for families.
Never leave a child unattended near water, including bath tubs and buckets. Pool Safely suggests designating a responsible adult to watch the children in the water. The person should continually keep an eye on the children without distractions from phones, books or conversations. Wearing a lanyard with a Water Watcher, a designated person who can watch over those in the water, could be worn and handed to another adult so everyone takes a turn. A Water Watcher card can be found at poolsafely.gov or at Redcross.org.
Batiato said it is important for the watcher to observe but also to have a plan in mind if they do see a swimmer in distress as the person drowning could pull the rescuer under. It is better to have a safety device near the pool.
Adding barriers to the pool or body of water is important. Alarms on exits to alert parents to doors being opened is one barrier. Childproof fencing should be put around the pool as well as 4-foot high fences should surround a pool. Drains in pools and spas should comply with The Pool and Spa Act to avoid entrapment. Always swim where a lifeguard is on duty.
Parents or anyone who is babysitting others should be CPR certified.
Taylor Freeman, Public Health Planning manager for Department of Health Polk County, said in a recent podcast if a child goes missing, the pool should be the first thing searched. Also, keep toys and floats out of the pool when not in use as they can conceal a child at the bottom of a pool.
There are several resources for water safety and drowning prevention. Locally, call Champion for Children at 863-382-9622 or visit championforchildren.org. YMCA Highlands County can be reached at 863-382-9622 or head to the website at highlandsymca.org.
“Eyes on Kids” is the DCF’s drowning prevention program at myflfamilies.com.
Water Smart Florida gives steps to take to protect loved ones while enjoying the water at watersmartfl.com.