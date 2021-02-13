Florida’s public schools do not need what the Legislature almost certainly will give them this year.
That would be Senate Bill 48, the latest and most ambitious effort to privatize public education in Florida. If the content of the legislation is terrible, the timing is worse.
According to the Florida Department of Education, enrollment at traditional public schools was down 70,000 at mid-year from 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many parents to keep their children home. Some districts aren’t sure where all those children are or whether they are even learning remotely.
Districts have incurred added expenses for new safety measures and for continuing to provide food that low-income students otherwise wouldn’t have. They don’t know whether the state will withhold money next year for students who don’t return to classrooms.
Districts thus need resources and reassurances from Tallahassee. Instead, they face another expansion of state-financed vouchers for private schools. Vouchers siphon money from traditional public schools.
Florida has five private scholarship programs. SB 48 would combine the two for students with disabilities — the Gardiner and McKay programs. We have no problem with that change. Those programs do not represent competition with traditional public schools.
More significantly, however, the legislation would change the school voucher program that runs on corporate tax revenue — which is diverted from the state treasury — and the one for students whose parents claim that their children have been bullied. They would become part of the Family Empowerment Scholarship Program. About 140,000 students are in those three programs.
The legislation, which was set to be heard by the Senate Education Committee last week, is about much more than consolidation, however. It would greatly expand eligibility for programs that supporters have said are aimed solely at poor parents whose children are trapped in “failing schools.”
SB 48 would widen voucher eligibility to families with incomes up to 300% over the federal poverty level. A family making about $80,000 a year could qualify. According to the Census Bureau, Florida’s median household income — half above, half below — in 2019 was about $56,000.
In 2014, the Legislature expanded the voucher program to incomes up to $62,000. In an editorial, the Sun Sentinel warned that the precedent could mean expansion to as much as $82,000. Vouchers supporters dismissed the possibility. But here we are.
In addition, SB 48 would allow parents to use public money for private school tuition, home schooling and college savings funds. The money could go for purchases such as laptops.
The Republican-led privatization effort revved up in 2006. The Florida Supreme Court — not yet packed with Federalist Society members — had struck down a voucher program that began under former Gov. Jeb Bush.
The court ruled, correctly, that the Florida Constitution does not allow public financing of private schools. So the Legislature got creative by allowing companies to get a tax credit — and earn political goodwill — by financing the program indirectly.
Two years ago, with Gov. DeSantis in place, the Legislature dropped even that pretense. The Family Empowerment Scholarship Program uses money directly from the state treasury. Now it will be the sole source of school vouchers. Tallahassee began it in 2019 when money for the corporate tax credit program came up short and expanded it last year.
Critics talked about a lawsuit. But a very different Florida Supreme Court would support the privatization push. Having the courts might be protection enough. But self-interested political influence also boosts the privatization campaign.
Step Up For Students is the non-profit entity that distributes the voucher money, taking a percentage for its services. President Doug Tuthill makes nearly $287,000 in salary, based on the group’s 2019 IRS 990 form.
John Kirtley is the unpaid chairman of Step Up For Students. He’s also co-chairman of the Florida Federation for Children, a political action committee that donated $1.4 million during the 2020 election cycle.
Then there’s Diaz himself. During six years in the House and two years in the Senate, he has been part of every charter school and voucher-related bill. In a public-minded, ethical Legislature, Diaz would be his own conflict of interest.
Diaz is chief operating officer of Doral College. As the Sun Sentinel reported in 2016, “Diaz has benefited personally to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars as charter schools owned by the for-profit Academica” pay Doral College — which also is affiliated with Academica — “for college courses that are not transferrable to any other school.”
Charter schools use public money, but are run by private entities. Every expansion of charters and vouchers could benefit Diaz. But because his bills apply to an entire industry, not just himself, he doesn’t violate Tallahassee’s loose ethics rules.
The Legislature could make helpful changes to the voucher program. Tallahassee could require that they give the same tests that traditional public school students must take. Such a comparison might show whether the schools actually are helping at-risk students.
But voucher supporters resist such accountability. Indeed, SB 48 would require an audit of Step Up For Students only every three years, not annually, as is the case now.
Voucher supporters have been politically savvy, making low-income, minority students the face of the program. But the privateers’ real ambitions always have been clear — and never more so than this year.
