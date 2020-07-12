SEBRING — A trip to Lakeshore Mall next month could include shopping both inside and outside.
The Sebring mall is planning a Saturday Pop-Up Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. It will be in the parking lot near Chili’s.
According to various websites, the term refers to the location of the market and the schedule. Instead of taking place on a regular schedule, a pop-up market comes up somewhere and not on a date that is regularly scheduled. Also known as a pop-up shop, it is designed to engage customers to generate brand awareness, sell seasonal goods and test new products.
Jenny Cheek, the mall’s general manager, said the idea for the market came about when she was talking with Racheal Proctor, who handles social media and event planning for the mall.
“People are tired of staying in the house and being stuck at home,” she said.
Cheek said some “awesome events” had been planned before the coronavirus arrived. She said Shopapalooza was scheduled in April to benefit the Humane Society. An event this month was set to help Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Highlands County. The Highlands News-Sun’s Hurricane Expo also had to be canceled.
“It breaks my heart to have to cancel them,” she said.
Vendors, among other things, will be selling handmade soap, honey, leather items, jams and jellies and handmade jewelry. LulaRoe clothing and Paparazzi Jewelry will also be available.
Cheek said there has been a lot of response from vendors. The fee is $25 for vendors who want to be in the market. They must provide tables and canopies.
The vendors should wear masks and have hand sanitizer available. They will be spaced apart from each other by one parking place. Cheek said she wants everybody to wear masks. She added that the mall is trying to practice social distancing and exercise caution.
Vendors should call 863-471-9500, ext. 221 or email Racheal.Proctor@lakeshoremall.com for more information. The deadline is July 27.
Cheek said the mall might host more events in the parking lot in the fall.
The Lakeshore Mall parking lot will be the site of an event on Saturday, July 18. The Car Show and Food Truck Rally is set for 5-8 p.m. A DJ will be there to provide musical entertainment.
Those interested in participating should call 863-471-9500, ext. 221 or email Racheal.Proctor@lakeshore mall.com for information.