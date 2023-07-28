With the proverbial ball in the court for the Sun ‘N Lake Board of Supervisors, having an all-popularly elected board will take a little while longer.
It’s already been a while, a long while that has taken too long, said Supervisor Ray Brooks, who pointed out that their board requested the change of the county commission a year and a half ago.
“We’re no further along than we were back then,” Brooks said during Tuesday’s supervisors meeting.
David Schumacher, general counsel for the special improvement district, said Tuesday that County Attorney Sherry Sutphen is asking for a statement of legislative intent, which is something new to him.
The last word from the Board of County Commissioners’ meeting was Sutphen saying that Sun ‘N Lake needs to submit the statement of legislative intent for her to present to the county commission.
If county commissioners agree to the statement, then Sutphen can move forward on drafting Sun ‘N Lake’s requested amendments to its operating charter.
If approved by the county commission, the requested change would do away with landowner-elected seats and have supervisors elected only by popular vote.
Currently, Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District elects two of its five board members based on landowner votes. Their board voted as early as January 2020 to go to a popularly-elected board.
The vote then was 3-2, with landowner board members dissenting.
Being a special improvement district, created by state action, the only way Sun ‘N Lake can change its operating charter is to go before the county commission, which was given authority over those changes.
A partial change did come into play in September 2020 when the county commission, on request from Sun ‘N Lake, changed the landowner vote from being based on acreage to being based on individual parcels.
Since then, Sutphen has instituted the legislative intent request policy, intended to streamline legal workload by clearly defining what items the county commission wants her to process and present.
The county commission made this procedural change during their Feb. 7 meeting, approved by consensus during the county attorney legal status report.
According to county officials, county staff found themselves spending a great deal of time and money bringing forward ordinances or revisions to ordinances without first checking to see if the Board was in favor of those changes.
It ended up wasting a lot of staff time, officials said.
The new process asks commissioners to give their OK to a “statement of legislative intent,” which outlines what kind of research and potential changes staff will bring forward.
County officials had said this enables staff to vet an idea or concept with commissioners before doing any work on it. Then, staff can look over the proposed change and plan for how the amendment would alter staff responsibilities, financial requirements, interlocal agreements or any other county procedures.
In addition, county commissioners can get prepared for what will come before them.
In Sun ‘N Lake’s court, they don’t have a Statement of Legislative Intent, yet. Schumacher said Board of Supervisors President Craig Herrick didn’t want it on Tuesday’s agenda. Tuesday’s meeting only had four of the five supervisors present, also.
Instead, Schumacher has been instructed to bring the matter to the next regular meeting, scheduled for 9 a.m., Aug. 29, at the Sun ‘N Lake Community Center, 3500 Edgewater Dr., Sebring,
As to whether or not Sun ‘N Lake residents should plan for another landowner seat election in January, the best anyone can say right now is, “Maybe.”