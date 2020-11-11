Jeff Kingsley doesn’t quite have the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama championship sewn up just yet, but he’s awfully close to it. With a 31-point lead over Riley Dickenson and just the two Sebring races left on the schedule, Kingsley is definitely in the driver’s seat.
Kingsley has finished first or second in each of the first 14 races and has earned 478 out of a possible 490 points. He’s won seven of the last eight races, including the last five in a row in his No. 16 Kelly-Moss Road and Race Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car.
Dickenson is having a solid season, with three wins and eight second-place finishes and has done enough to give himself a mathematical chance to win the title, although he’ll need some help. Dickenson will enter Sebring with 447 points.
Sean McAlister has been consistently near the front and sits in third with 394 points.
Alan Metni is in fourth place in the over Platinum standings with 373 points, but he sits in first place in the Platinum Masters class, which is for drivers 45 and over. He also races under the Kelly-Moss banner in the No. 99 Kelly-Moss/AM Motorsports Porsche. Metni will enter Sebring with a 27-point lead over Charlie Luck IV in the Platinum Masters, where he’s won nine of the 14 races.
Luck has won five races and has a sizeable lead over third-place Michael Mennella, who has the other class win on the year.
The Gold Cup class is for GT3 Cup cars that were made in 2014 to 2016 and Curt Swearingen has an 18-point lead over Efrin Castro. Swearingen has won nine of the 14 races and Castro has the other five victories on the season. Richard Edge is third in the class, 53 points behind Swearingen.
The final two Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge races of the season will both take place Friday.