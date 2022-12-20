WEOSSACH, Germany — Porsche announced its finalized 2023 motorsport program on Saturday at its annual “Night of Champions” in Weissach, Germany. The event served to recognize Porsche’s 2022 champions, as well as formally announce plans and driver pairing for the new year.
In the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the Porsche Penske Motorsport works team pursues overall wins with two 963 hybrid prototypes fielded in each series. The hybrid racing prototype has been extensively tested and developed over the last 11 months. The works drivers involved covered a total of 29,713.8 kilometres. The 963 will celebrate its debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona in late January. The endurance classic marks the start of the IMSA championship season. Over the year, the new works team will also contest the highlights at Sebring and the Petit Le Mans event at Road Atlanta.
In addition to securing the world title in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), Porsche Penske Motorsport has set its sights on another big goal: In June, the squad aims to clinch the 20th overall victory for Porsche at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the 963. Apart from the French classic, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2023, the FIA WEC will be contested in Portugal, Belgium, Italy, Japan, Bahrain and begin its season on Sebring. Ten works drivers from the Porsche Motorsport squad will share driving duties in the four 963 cockpits in the World Endurance Championship and the North American IMSA championship.
The Porsche Penske Motorsport team operates out of two locations: The branch in Mannheim (Germany) is responsible for the FIA WEC, with the IMSA vehicles prepared in Mooresville, North Carolina (USA). In its maiden season, the new Porsche 963 will also be available for customers to compete in both endurance series. The confirmed teams are JDC Miller MotorSports (IMSA) as well as Jota Sport and Proton Competition (both WEC).
“We were immediately impressed by the new regulations that have been introduced in the World Endurance Championship and the North American IMSA series,” said Director of Factory Motorsport LMDh Urs Kuratle. “We were among the first manufacturers to commit to this in December 2020. Establishing the globally-operating Porsche Penske Motorsport was another important milestone. Porsche and Penske have a very successful shared history. We now want to build on that together.”
With the launch of the 963 era in endurance racing, Porsche has redistributed its works driver crews. The most notable changes include the return of Nick Tandy after a two-year break. For 2023, the 38-year-old from Bedford, England, shares the No. 6 Porsche with Frenchman Mathieu Jaminet in the IMSA series. At the 24 Hours of Daytona, the pair receives support from Dane Cameron (USA). The second LMDh prototype (No. 7) in the North American championship is driven by Matt Campbell (Australia) and Felipe Nasr (Brazil) with Michael Christensen (Denmark) as the third driver at Daytona.
Three works drivers will share the cockpits of the two Porsche 963 in the FIA World Endurance Championship WEC. The No. 5 car has been reserved for Cameron, Michael Christensen and Frédéric Makowiecki (France), with the No. 6 sister car designated to Kévin Estre (France), André Lotterer (Germany) and Laurens Vanthoor (Belgium). Gianmaria Bruni (Italy), Romain Dumas (France), Richard Lietz (Austria) and Thomas Preining (Austria) are also part of the 2023 factory driver contingent. The detailed schedules for the drivers are currently being finalized.
New 911 GT3 R to make 2023 debutA newly developed vehicle will be available to Porsche’s many customer teams for GT3 racing for 2023: the 911 GT3 R based on the 992-generation 911. Pfaff Motorsports and others will field the racing car at its debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona in January. The reigning IMSA champions of the GTD-Pro class aim to defend their title with Porsche’s contractual drivers Klaus Bachler (Austria) and Patrick Pilet (France). They receive reinforcement at Daytona from works driver Vanthoor. Works driver Estre takes the wheel of the new 911 GT3 R run by Wright Motorsport. Porsche currently expects that six of the new Porsche GT3 racing cars will line up on the grid of the GTD class alone at the season-opening round of the IMSA series.