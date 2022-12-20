WEOSSACH, Germany — Porsche announced its finalized 2023 motorsport program on Saturday at its annual “Night of Champions” in Weissach, Germany. The event served to recognize Porsche’s 2022 champions, as well as formally announce plans and driver pairing for the new year.

In the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the Porsche Penske Motorsport works team pursues overall wins with two 963 hybrid prototypes fielded in each series. The hybrid racing prototype has been extensively tested and developed over the last 11 months. The works drivers involved covered a total of 29,713.8 kilometres. The 963 will celebrate its debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona in late January. The endurance classic marks the start of the IMSA championship season. Over the year, the new works team will also contest the highlights at Sebring and the Petit Le Mans event at Road Atlanta.

