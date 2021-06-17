After fishing over 10 years in and around Highlands County, it has been talked about by me at several board of commission meetings the fact that seven lakes have had porta potties at the boat ramps for quite a few years, not only for boaters but those that use the parks and amenities around them.
Two years ago, budgets were asked to be cut, and one was a mere $3,000 annually for these seven porta potties. I asked why and was told by not only the county administrator Randy (Vosburg) but facilities director Richard (Fleeger) that they only put out the porta potties for the "winter fishermen."
That is not only biased but discrimination. I told the above individuals that many people, including me, fish year-round, and all humans have to use the bathroom. After several months and my complaints, the porta potties were returned.
Fast forward to October or November 2020, one of the last board meetings with the former four commissioners, the annual budget for facilities included a reduced amount of $2,500 for the same seven porta potties. We are now in June 2021, and the porta potties are gone, again.
As a former county employee and current property owner that watches taxpayer expenses, budgets are set by Oct. 1 of each year, and with the county approving very large amounts for their health insurance, benefits, holidays, etc. it concerns me that the same subject of expenses has been cut again. The two referenced individuals state that I am the only boater/taxpayer that asks for these porta potties.
If you are a boater, park user, sunrise, sunset, bird watcher, etc. and you want the ability to use the bathroom at any and all boat ramps and parks, please call Randy Vosburg, county administrator, 863-403-6517, or Richard Fleegler, Parks & Facilities, 863-402-6758, or the current Board Chairman, Scott Kirouac, 863-403-6500, and ask for the porta potties to be returned.
It is very sad that not many people get involved with the board of commission meetings, budgets, etc. Even if you don't boat, please get involved in the expenses being done by the new commission as well as the administrator.
Thank you for caring about our taxes and community.
Beth Degnan
Lake Placid