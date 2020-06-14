GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida Farm Bureau Federation is seeking young agriculturists between the ages of 18 and 35 to apply for its 2020-22 Young Farmers & Ranchers Leadership Group. This selective group consists of young men and women who are interested in representing production agriculture and the farm families who make it successful.
Candidates chosen for the Young Farmers & Ranchers Leadership Group develop and refine their leadership abilities by focusing on personal growth, public speaking, media training, issue advocacy, business management and service leadership.
“Some of the benefits of being selected for the Leadership Group include personal and professional growth and networking opportunities,” said Leadership Programs Coordinator Michele Curts. “The relationships that are built while meeting with your peers across the state and nation and promoting agriculture are those that will serve you for years to come, long after your days as a young farmer and rancher.”
Farmers and ranchers interested in serving on the Leadership Group must be members of a local county Farm Bureau for at least one year. Applications can be submitted by July 17 at floridafarmbureau.formstack.com/forms/2022lg.
For more information on the Young Farmers & Ranchers Leadership Group requirements, visit floridafarmbureau.org/programs/young-farmers-and-ranchers/ or contact Michele Curts at 352.374.1541or michele.curts@ffbf.org.
Florida Farm Bureau, the state’s largest general agricultural organization, represents more than 142,000 member-families.