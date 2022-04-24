SEBRING — Mackenzie Orth is a happy smiling 7-year-old tow-head who loves playing games with her family, playing with her pets and drawing. From outward appearances, no one would could fathom the battle she’s fighting. Orth’s world was turned upside down last fall with one diagnosis that would have her fighting for her young life.
Rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS) is a rare form of cancer that mostly affects children. Until October, Mackenzie was an energetic healthy girl who would take running, jumping and skipping for granted, like most children. When she mentioned a sore leg to her mom and stepdad, Brittany Henderson and Corey Henderson didn’t think much about it.
“I told mom my leg was hurting while I was walking,” Mackenzie said. “Then, I told her when we were driving that I had a headache. That’s pretty much how we figured it out.”
Both Corey and Brittany are nurse practitioners.
“Initially she had complained about her leg hurting her for about for a week or so. So, we got her out of P.E. and we got her out right after school (care).She came back home about a week later that Friday and said that her knee hurt again,” Corey said.
Concern grew when she was crying even after being off physical activity for a while. Mackenzie said she had not been playing rough or doing anything that would have hurt her leg. The couple, thinking she may have sprained something while playing, decided to take action. They had no idea how their lives would change.
“We took her in to get an X-ray,” Corey said. “When the X-ray report came back that Monday, we got notified that the X-ray report showed that there was just an abnormality There was really no fracture, but they couldn’t really put their finger on it. It all kind of just blew up from there. We got referred to an orthopedic surgeon. He looked at it (the X-ray) and said he thought it might be infection. They went in and they biopsied it, and that’s when they found out that she had rhabdomyosarcoma.”
The waiting was hard because as nurse practitioners, they knew more than most what a diagnosis of RMS could mean. It was mentioned as a possible diagnosis.
“We couldn’t sleep. We cried a lot. We fought a lot; it’s it’s been very difficult but we’ve committed to getting through this together,” Brittany said. “We got married just over a year ago we had only dated for a year before we got married. So this has put a large strain on everything.”
The couple spent their first anniversary apart because of treatments in Miami.
The surgery was pretty much a blur for Mackenzie and she doesn’t remember much of it except for having to use crutches and then a cane.
“People laughed at me the first day when I had a cane coming into school,” she said, still feeling the sting of hurt.
Mackenzie started homeschooling since her treatments take so much time and she becomes ill from them. She likes homeschool very much because she is shy she said.
Mackenzie’s first surgery was Oct. 15, to determine whether the leg had lesion or osteomyelitis (bone infection). The surgeons went in feeling confident it was osteomyelitis, Brittany said. She knew when the doctor pulled her into the room, it was no infection.
“We got her home and we stayed there for about a week and then we went back on Oct. 25 and had her port placement and a bilateral bone marrow biopsy. Less than 12 hours after her being out of her surgery, they started her first round of chemo,” Brittany said.
Mackenzie faced the ordeal with more bravery than most grown ups would. Her mom said she never complains even when she had bad burns on her neck and face from radiation. Radiation that takes six weeks to administer in Miami. Mackenzie also has chemo or labs every week in Tampa.
To stave off boredom while in the hospitals, Mackenzie is honing her artistic talents. She has gone through several sketch books and is now using paint pens she got for Easter. She loves playing Minecraft, a video game. One of the hospitals offers art therapy for the kids and Mackenzie likes that too.
“I read sometime,” she said.
Besides drawing, her favorite pastime might be cuddling her new best friend “Fluffy,” a cute Pomeranian.
“We got her after a really, really rough round and she’s been like her little emotional support friend,” Brittany said.
Mackenzie will proudly show you pictures of Fluffy.
Mackenzie is currently using a walker to get around with as her doctors don’t know how much weight she can put on her leg yet. She is anxious to get the all clear to get walking again.
Brittany has put her career on hold while her daughter undergoes treatment. She is with Mackenzie always and does not want her to go through anything alone. Corey has to work and visits as often as he can and goes to doctor appointments as well. Hospital visits have been hampered by COVID-19 restrictions. Mackenzie is immunosuppressed and should not be exposed to germs.
The family is coping well and Mackenzie said her big brother Riley is gentle with her. Her father, Joey Orth, and grandmother visit. Everyone has to wear masks. When something comes up, Mackenzie is the first to know and then the other children are told. The couple feel telling the truth builds trust.
Being in Miami without her husband was particularly hard for this mom who was trying to be brave for her daughter. The nurses were a support system for daughter and mother.
“The nurses were really good to her if I needed a moment, they would distract,” Brittany said. “One would distract her and then one would come take me somewhere and let me compose myself.”
Mackenzie’s attitude is also lends strength to the family.
“She’s got an amazing positive outlook,” Brittany said. “You know, she’s been great.”
There is a bass tournament on April 30 to benefit the Mackenzie and her family. Snatch’It Outfitters will host the tourney from safe light to 1 p.m. from 720 Istokpoga Park Access Rd. in Sebring. To register call 863-381-6522.