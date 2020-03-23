SEBRING — Saturday had word of a local resident testing positive for novel coronavirus which turned out to be in error.
Now, it’s not in error. On Sunday, via a livestream video, Highlands County Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss confirmed word from the Florida Department of Health that a local woman, 78, had tested positive for the virus.
According to the online Florida COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard, run by the Health Department’s Division of Disease Control and Health Protection, the woman is a resident of the county and the infection was not connected to travel outside the county.
She also has been hospitalized, the database states.
Coincidentally, the Health Department announced another death from the virus in Palm Beach County, for a total of 13 deaths in Florida.
The total number of cases in the state, as of 6 p.m. Sunday, were 1,007, with 937 Florida residents and 70 non-Florida residents.
“Highlands County Board of County Commissioners is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation,” Commissioner Ron Handley said in a written statement. “The Emergency Management Office is communicating multiple times daily with FDOH and keeping County Administration updated. FDOH is communicating multiple times daily with the CDC and all allied health partners.”
The Health Department is now monitoring 1,099 individuals who either have symptoms or came in contact with those who were infected, but have not tested positive for the disease.
In the same video announcement with Reiss, Highlands County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Scott Dressel reiterated statements earlier that day from the agency’s social media that, right now, the county is not under a lockdown, quarantine or curfew of any kind.
“Please do not call [911] dispatch for people who are gathered in groups or are out on the lake, or anything like that. There is nothing we can do other than strongly urge people to follow the guidelines,” Dressel said, listing some of the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.
Reiss repeated those recommendations to wash your hands thoroughly, practice social distancing by keeping six feet or more from others, avoid crowds of 10 or more — if possible — and stay home if you are feeling sick.
She also urged anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 to call their doctor.
Those symptoms are fever, cough and shortness of breath that may not appear until up to 14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.
Anyone with the following emergency warning signs, the CDC states, should seek medical attention immediately:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to arouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC also cautions that this list is not all inclusive, and any other severe or concerning symptoms should be reported to a medical provider.
Dressel also suggested people take a break from social media.
“There’s a lot of people out there who are spreading false information,” he said, urging people to rely on official sources.
He also recommended people take a break from their mobile devices to do other active things, such as cleaning the house, playing in the yard or reading a book — just to get some down time to gather their thoughts.
“Trust us,” Dressel said. “When there’s big news we need to get out to you, you will know.”