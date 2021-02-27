Highlands County saw a second straight day of improving COVID-19 numbers. According to the Florida Department of Health’s Friday virus update, Highlands County had an increase of 17 new cases. There have been 7,206 virus cases in the county, with residents accounting for 7,133 of the cases and 73 non-resident cases.
FDOH reported 143 cases of infection over the past seven days. That produces an average of 20.42 cases of coronavirus per day.
Of the new cases, three of them were found in those in the 5 to 14 age group.
There were 353 resident tests processed and the positivity rate for new cases was 4.53%, the second lowest rate seen in the county over the past two weeks.
There was one additional death, raising the county total to 299 people whose deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.
There has been 655 cases of COVID from long-term care facilities. There have been 82 deaths of either faculty or residents from long-term care facilities.
Overall, there has been 564 hospitalizations so far in the county. The Agency for Health Care Administration, 35 people were hospitalized as of 3:46 p.m. Friday. AHCA also reported the adult ICU census was 24 with four beds available. That is twice as many beds as Thursday.
FDOH is still lagging behind several days in updating the vaccine numbers. Florida Department of Health is reporting 12,482 people vaccinated in the county through Thursday. Even though Highlands County vaccinated 1,347 people at Lakeshore Mall on Thursday, FDOH is just reporting 302. Shots given in the county are reported on the FDOH reports. It is important to note that shots in the county are not necessarily the same as shots given by the Highlands County Board of County Commission. Adjustments usually sync the county’s data and FDOH’s data within a few days.
Florida also had a decent day, adding 5,922 new cases, bringing the overall total to 1,898,223 cases. There have been 1,863,453 resident cases and 79,021 non-resident cases.
The state processed 114,705 resident tests and had a positivity rate of 5.18%, which is the lowest rate seen in the past 14 days.
The state did see 144 deaths, which raises the total to 31,162. There have been 31,162 deaths, with 30,624 resident deaths and 538 non-resident deaths. The non-resident deaths saw a correction of two cases after being listed at 540 on Thursday’s report.
FDOH is reporting the state as having vaccinated 2,895,170 people.
Florida has now had 500 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, better known as the U.K. variant. There have been 2,102 cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Florida has had just one case of the P.1, or Brazil variant, although there have been just six cases in the United States.
While the California variant (B.1.427/B.1.429) isn’t tracked by the CDC, Outbreak.info — a project from the Su, Wu and Andersen labs at Scripps Research — is reporting 33 cases in Florida.
Numbers in the United States have been holding relatively steady, as the COVID Tracking Project’s Thursday night update showed 75,565 new cases and 2,332 deaths. The death count does not include the additional 806 deaths reported by Los Angeles County to clear a backlog. It was the lowest death count on a Thursday since Thanksgiving.
Hospitalizations have dropped every day since Jan. 12 and are now at the same levels as they were in early November. Testing jumped up considerably for the day, with 1.84 million tests processed.
After reporting more than 1,100 deaths on Thursday, the California Department of Public Health reported 5,400 new cases and 391 deaths on Friday, while Arizona reported 1,621 new cases and 83 deaths.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen 28.45 million cases and 509,351 deaths.
Globally, there have been 113.2 million cases and 2.51 million deaths.