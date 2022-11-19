SEBRING — The 2022-2023 edition of Sebring High School boys soccer will be taking the pitch this winter. The Blue Streaks will look to improve on their difficult 2021-2022 season where they posted a 1-12-2 record and were shut out 11 times.
The Streaks’ head coach James Ashley said that experience from last season can help them a lot. But more importantly it’s the work in the offseason that will assist the team even more.
He mentioned how last season Sebring had a pretty young team that played a pretty tough schedule. The Streaks played most of their schedule against teams that advanced to regionals in the 2021-2022 postseason.
Ashley also said it might take some time for the squad to gain the right amount of chemistry. It will come down to how the Streaks are playing at the end of the year. But the roster definitely has more options.
“Last year, I probably had six or seven that I really counted on that I knew what I was going to get,” he said. “This year I’ve got 15 or 16 guys. And that’s a big difference.”
This squad is chock-full of upperclassmen including seven seniors. Ashley said he has a good balance of underclassmen and upperclassmen with those younger players being mostly sophomores.
One player Ashley is really excited to see play this season is Rafael Rimoldi. The senior suffered a severe knee injury the weekend before the start of the 2021 season.
“He’s put in a lot of time,” Ashley said. “He had to miss his whole junior year because of an ACL injury. He’s back. He’s running and he’s playing.”
Ashley said it could take some time for Rimoldi to regain the confidence and trust in that knee in order to get back to his old self. He has to get back into the mode that he can still do the things he did before his injury. That all comes with getting minutes in games.
Offensively Sebring will adjust to its opponent in order to maintain its philosophy of being a possession-oriented team. Ashley put it simply: if they’re trying to score and holding the ball, that means the other team isn’t.
But it’s not so much holding the ball to hold the ball, the name of the game is to get the ball in the net. Thus, they’ll be possessing the ball to score, not grind clock. And to accomplish this it requires good ball handling and turning the ball over at a low rate.
“It’s what they’ve been working on all year,” Ashley said. “I think that if anybody watches us play now they’re going to see a difference in that.”