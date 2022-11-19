SNS-soccer122021e.jpg

Sebring’s Angel Gonzalez slides toward the ball to establish possession during a match last season.

 FILE PHOTO

SEBRING — The 2022-2023 edition of Sebring High School boys soccer will be taking the pitch this winter. The Blue Streaks will look to improve on their difficult 2021-2022 season where they posted a 1-12-2 record and were shut out 11 times.

The Streaks’ head coach James Ashley said that experience from last season can help them a lot. But more importantly it’s the work in the offseason that will assist the team even more.

