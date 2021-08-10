SEBRING — “Tornado” was yelled at the Southern Auction Company on Saturday night at 14201 U.S. 27 S. “Get down,” Kim Likins, who runs the auction, hollered at an estimated 50-60 people who attended the auction.
What would have been a normal night at the auction left patrons and staff shaken, but thankfully, not injured as eyewitnesses said a tornado ripped through the property but skipped over the building. The storm broke many windows out of cars in the parking lot and a large debris field.
“Some of the older people couldn’t get down on the floor all the way,” Likins said. So, she leaned over them the best she could.
James Hill, owner of Southern Auction Company and James Hill Portable Buildings adjacent to the auction house at 14127 U.S. 27, said he was just glad no one was hurt.
“Nobody’s life was harmed in any way shape or form,” Hill said. “All this stuff can be replaced.”
Hill, a Florida native, said he was surprised at how fast the storm got bad without warning. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office shared a Special Weather Statement at 5:32 p.m. from the National Weather Service regarding a “strong thunderstorm” near Lake Placid with high winds and “pea size hail.” Nothing was mentioned about a tornado.
“I’ll be 71 years old this month,” Hill said. “This is my first tornado. I’ve been through hurricanes and didn’t have this type of damage.”
Likins thought the building was protected from the “pressure” of the storm because the double entry doors would not stay closed and kept opening.
“I’ve never heard such a sound,” Likins said. “It was a roar. With (Hurricane) Imra, the sound was the wind but this was a roar.”
Likins said she saw the “tail” cross over U.S. 27 from the east and travel northwest onto the properties. Tommy Marks dropped off his wife, Debbie, at the entrance because of the rain and went to park his vehicle. He said he saw the funnel of the tornado touch down and said it sounded like a freight train.
“It picked up the whole back of my Jeep up,” Marks said.
He also saw a trailer was taken off a hitch, rotated in the air before it was dropped to the ground again and a truck topper came off a vehicle and landed on the ground.
Hill estimated the damages to the portable buildings in the tens of thousands, not including the long length of chain link fencing that will have to be replaced. The patrons whose vehicles were damaged in the parking lot will have to turn to their own vehicle insurance plans for repairs because the storm was “an act of God,” Hill said. Most of them told Hill they had $500 deductibles and they got many quotes for about $350 for window repairs.
Many of the portable buildings were destroyed from the storm or because they were picked up and thrown into each other. One smaller shed was picked up by the wind and dropped down about 200 feet where it landed close to the auction house. Likins heard the big boom and hoped the occupied auction house would not be next.
Likins pointed out some to the outlines where several of the buildings once stood and said if it were just wind damage, there would be drag marks. She said the absence of the drag marks signified the buildings were lifted and moved.
Some eyewitness accounts say they saw a “funnel,” and heard the tell-tale sound of a “freight train” that would indicate a tornado. However, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is the only official source who can confirm a tornado, said NOAA Meteorologist Stephen Shiveley on Sunday morning. NOAA had not received any reports on the possible tornado until the Highlands News-Sun called to confirm it.
Shiveley said Monday that another meteorologist with more experience was looking into the radar and pictures of the damage to determine if there was a tornado or some other destructive weather event.
The Highlands County Emergency Management was made aware of the incident on Monday morning, according to the county’s Public Information Office. County officials have visited the Sebring property, taken pictures and have been in contact with NOAA’s National Weather Service.
Whatever NOAA classifies the weather event as a tornado, one thing is for sure, it was very destructive. As of press time Monday, NOAA did not come to a decision on the storm.