SEBRING — Hurricane hunter planes were launched into Possible Tropical Cyclone 9 on Tuesday afternoon and again Wednesday morning. It was determined that there is no closed center. Because there is no closed center, PTC 9 cannot be officially called a tropical storm despite meeting the maximum sustained wind requirements.
Meteorologist Tony Hurt from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explained the Potential Tropical Cyclone designation allows for warnings to be sent out for storms before they can be technically categorized if the storm is expected to impact land and further develop. NOAA began the designation with Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
PTC 9 is expected to be upgraded to Tropical Storm Isaias by Thursday.
As of Wednesday’s 2 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center the storm is moving west-northwest at 23 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph with higher gusts. At the time of the update, PTC 9 was 105 miles south of St. Croix and 180 miles south-southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 275 miles primarily to the north and northeast of the center, the NHC said.
The storm is dousing the Leeward Islands with rainfall and gusty winds. Tropical storm conditions are expected across parts of the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas today and tonight, according to the NHC.
Hurt said the storm is headed in the general direction of the peninsula. Hurt also said the storm is unorganized but is large and the effects from it will be felt on Saturday in Highlands County. The cone is forecast to move over the county on Sunday. A wet and windy weekend is ahead for the area.
“The intensity of the storm will have 50 mph winds closer to the center of the system based off the information we have now,” Hurt said.
The forecast is expected to change and bears watching. Make sure hurricane supplies and a plan are in place. Due to COVID-19, supplies should include hand sanitizers, disinfecting wipes and face masks in case of an evacuation.
“Do not focus on the details of the track forecast, as rainfall and wind hazards will extend far from the center of the system,” the NOAA update said.
The western course would provide more land interactions and shearing that could cause the system to further weaken.
While the tropics may not have been in everyone’s forefront, with the possible exception of beach openings, lately, they have been active. According to the most “reliable records” NOAA has that date back to 1851, this year has been the fastest to reach the letter “I” if this storm gets named in the next couple of days. Hurt said this year has also been the fastest to reach the letters “H,” “G” and “F.” The previous record for an “I” was a tropical storm named on Aug. 7, 2005.
For further information on the storm visit nhc.noaa.gov.