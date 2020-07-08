LAKE PLACID — If you were a veteran or a first responder, the place to be for 4th of July was at the American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid. With dark clouds circling Highlands County, the rain managed to stay away from Highway 27, just north of the Town of Lake Placid. It was a sign that those in attendance at this special picnic were well thought of, both by nature and by the sponsors of the event.
Anyone who served in the military or as a first responder was treated to an afternoon of food, fun, and camaraderie. Cheryl Phillips, the office manager for Post 25, was one of the organizers. She was happy to explain all the different activities of the day. That included: free food and drink, music, door prizes, cornhole competition, pie eating and watermelon eating contests, and even a dunk tank.
With a lot of help and encouragement from Peter Bloom of radio station WWOJ, 99.1 FM, the picnic was well-attended. Almost everyone was dressed in patriotic clothing too. Live music, which added to the atmosphere. was provided by Randy Sullens.
So that the veterans and 1st responders could enjoy themselves, most of the booths and the cooking were handled by volunteers. Anthony Lasater and Liz Spennati were part of the bartending crew. Mark Cram took the food orders.
Bill Harris, the Adjunct for Post 25, even got to sit and enjoy the music. He was a marine for 10 years. After that, he was a building contractor and built his own home on Lake Placid.
Dave and Olive Jackson, who have devoted a lot of their time to the Post over the past eight years, also got to relax. Dave is proud of his years in the Navy.
Not everyone in attendance was military. A Highlands County Fire Rescue crew stopped by during their break for delicious fresh-made hamburgers and hot dogs. They were Battalion Chief Billy Kingston, EMT’s Nick White and Casey Stanaland, and Lieutenant Jose Ibanez. They had to figure out a way to eat with their Corvid-19 masks on. By the way, both White and Stanaland served in the military as well.
Some people came to the picnic just to show their support for the sacrifices and hard work of the veterans and first responders. At the end of the day, everyone had a great day. God Bless America!