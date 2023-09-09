Quiet

The ‘Moment of Silence’ at the Lake Placid American Legion Post 25 at a previous 9/11 ceremony.

 FILE PHOTO

“Never Forget 9/11” isn’t just a slogan for many, it is a promise to remember the day nearly 3,000 people died in an attack on American soil on Sept. 11, 2001. The American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid is committed to remembering the infamous day with a memorial ceremony that also honors local first responders.

The public is invited to the program starting at 9 a.m. Monday at 1490 U.S. 27 in Lake Placid. The program will consist of a ceremony, both outdoor and indoor. A flag ceremony will also take place outside. The VFW Honor Guard 4300 will be performing a 21-gun salute.

