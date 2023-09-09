“Never Forget 9/11” isn’t just a slogan for many, it is a promise to remember the day nearly 3,000 people died in an attack on American soil on Sept. 11, 2001. The American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid is committed to remembering the infamous day with a memorial ceremony that also honors local first responders.
The public is invited to the program starting at 9 a.m. Monday at 1490 U.S. 27 in Lake Placid. The program will consist of a ceremony, both outdoor and indoor. A flag ceremony will also take place outside. The VFW Honor Guard 4300 will be performing a 21-gun salute.
American Legion Post 25 Commander Fred Pierce will introduce the guest speaker. Inside, retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Jason Long will be speaking to the guests. Long enlisted in the Army after 9/11.
“We don’t want the public to forget the sacrifice people in the towers and in Pennsylvania made,” Pierce said. “We want to honor the first responders that put their lives on the line to save as many people as they could that day.”
Post 25 has been hosting the memorial for over a decade. After the ceremony, a breakfast will be served to honor the first responders.
Following the ceremony, the newest mural in the Town of Murals will be dedicated. Muralist Keith Goodson painted “Honoring Veterans” on the east side of the Post 25 building. The mural depicts a timeline of two soldiers from World War I to a current soldier. The mural includes caladium fields and the Oak Hill Cemetery, where many local veterans are laid to rest.
Pierce said the mural includes a lot of things Lake Placid is known for while still keeping a military theme.
Goodson will be in attendance Monday. Jennifer Bush, executive director for the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce, also will be there, as well as other mural society members.