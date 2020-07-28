SEBRING — If you want to vote by mail this year, you’re not alone.
Highlands County’s Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg has received requests for and mailed out 13,000 mail-in ballots for the primary taking place in a couple of weeks.
Usually she gets requests for 8,000-9,000 ballots, but it’s up this year, she said, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As with all other public events at this time, the primary on Aug. 18 and general election on Nov. 3 will observe distancing and other guidelines to protect against transmission of the virus.
Early voting for the primary is still set for 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 6-15.
General election early voting will be during those same daylight hours from Oct. 22-31.
Mail-in ballots, to avoid gathering with others and prevent risk of catching a virus, have been the big change this year.
Will it affect turnout? No, according to Ogg.
“We always get a good return on the mail-in. [We get] about 50% of those back,” Ogg said.
How do people like it?
“People tell us they like the fact they can sit and research, and find it convenient to do it on their schedule,” Ogg said.
Turnout
So far the mail-in turnout has been 4,908 of the 63,628 active eligible voters, or 7.71%.
Ogg said it’s just started, but typically she sees a 40% voter turnout in primary elections, and 60-70% in general elections.
Compared to the most recent election, the 2018 midterms, this year’s presidential preference primary definitely showed an increase, Ogg said.
The presidential primary in March had 18,857 people participate, or 32.31% of 58,368 registered voters who have declared a party affiliation.
She doesn’t know if there will be a big increase in voting this year. Participation was above the local average in 2018 with 67% of voters coming out over the usual “large” turnout rate of 48-52%.
The numbers for mail-in votes and early votes have trended toward a roughly even three-way split, Ogg said, with election day votes overshadowing the other two.
Of course, she said, it depends on the election and what offices, candidates and issues are in play.
In the 2018 primary election, Ogg’s office sent out 10,200 mail-in ballots and got 5,900 back.
For the 2018 general election, her office sent out 14,600 mail-in ballots and got back 11,700.
That same year, for the primary, she also had 120 over-the-counter requests in person at her office for a mail-in ballot.
The general election that year had 310 over-the-counter requests for a mail-in ballot.
Verified
Once you have your ballot, getting it filled out and turned in is up to you, so make sure it’s filled out and sealed up right.
That includes making sure you sign your ballot envelope, Ogg said. There are two spots for people to put their signatures on the outside of the ballot, to ensure the ballot is verified.
If it doesn’t match what the elections office has on file for that voter, elections staff will try to reach the voter to verify the signature.
If they can’t verify a signature, it may not get counted.
It might be good to visit the elections office, Ogg said, especially if you registered to vote more than a decade ago and/or you have suffered an injury that affects how you write your signature.
Any significant difference in your signature requires a signature update, Ogg said. Updates must be done on a voter registration application available at registertovoteflorida.gov/home or at the local elections office.
Counted
Mail-in ballots will get counted, Ogg said.
No matter what people may have heard, Ogg said, no one will be holding ballots to count only if the day-of count is close.
Usually, ballots are counted as soon as they are received, she said.
A single first-class stamp should get the ballot back to Ogg’s office. Just make sure you send it in plenty of time for it to be there by 7 p.m. on the election day.
If it’s not already at her office on Aug. 18 for the primary or Nov. 3 for the general election, Ogg said, it may not get counted.
People can’t send the ballot the day before, she said. The sorting/distribution center for Highlands County is not in Lakeland anymore. It’s on the Gulf Coast, either in Tampa or Sarasota, so even at best, a ballot mailed locally might take two days or more to reach her.
If they prefer, voters can drop off their signed and sealed ballots at an early voting location or can take it directly to her office at 580 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring.
As long as it does get to her before the close of polls, it will get counted.
Vote early
Early voting will be at the above mentioned dates and times at:
- Kenilworth Operations Center at 4500 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring.
- Avon Park City Hall Council Chambersat 123 East Pine St. in Avon Park.
- Lake Placid Town Government Center at 1069 U.S. 27 North in Lake Placid.
To vote by mail, update your address or peruse the candidates and seats up for grabs this year, visit www.votehighlands.com/votersonthego and click on the appropriate button.
Both her website and the Highlands News-Sun will publish copies of the sample ballots, and voters can fill those out to help them remember who to mark on an actual ballot.
They are cautioned, however, not to mix the samples up with actual ballots.
Ogg said no one has tried to submit a sample ballot by mistake, but such pages, unable to be scanned by voting machines, would likely jam those machines up.
She can’t have that happening on an election day, she said.