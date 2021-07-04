TALLAHASSEE — An appeals court Wednesday rejected a request by a workers’ compensation insurance patient for a referral to a physician who could have cleared the way for him to receive medical marijuana.
A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal ruled against Patrick Shawn Jones, who injured his back while working in 2001 for Grace Healthcare of Lakeland. Jones was treated with pain medications for 16 years but in 2017 asked his doctor about trying medical marijuana, according to the ruling. The doctor said he was not able to provide what is known as a “certification” that would allow Jones to have access to medical marijuana. But the doctor wrote a referral to another physician who could examine Jones and provide a certification.
Grace Healthcare refused to authorize the referral, pointing in part to a state law that says medical marijuana is not covered in the workers’ compensation system.
Judge of Compensation Claims Mark Massey upheld Grace Healthcare’s denial of the request, spurring Jones to go to the Tallahassee-based appeals court. The three-judge panel agreed that state law doesn’t allow payment for such a referral and also said federal law “provides that marijuana is not safe and has no use in medical treatment.” The panel said Jones could not show a referral would be “medically necessary” for his care.
“Simply put, Jones cannot force Grace Healthcare to pay for an evaluation by a health care provider that has as its sole purpose the facilitation of marijuana treatment, which is not reimbursable and has no accepted, safe, medical use,” said the seven-page opinion, written by Judge Adam Tanenbaum and joined by Chief Judge Stephanie Ray and Judge Lori Rowe. “As a matter of law, the evaluation is not, and cannot be, medically necessary.”