Potential jurors say they pay a price to serve

SEBRING — Trials don’t start with opening arguments; they actually start with jury selection, when the trial judge, the prosecutors and defense attorneys ask potential jurors a series of simple questions to determine their ability to serve.
On Monday, at least 20 potential jurors for the trial of Phillip J. Markland, who is charged with first degree murder, declared hardship and asked to be relieved of jury duty.
Potential jurors told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada they couldn’t afford to lose income during the trial, which is expected to last two weeks. They included a nail technician, a call center employee and a store clerk. Others declared health issues, such as poor hearing and other physical disabilities.
As the lawyers questioned potential jurors, defendant Phillip J. Markland scanned copies of juror questionnaires, which are filled out by potential jurors. Defendants help choose the defense team and pick jurors they want to judge them.
Estrada, Prosecutor John Kromholz, and defense lawyers Jami Leigh Chalgren and Donna Mae Peterson took notes as other potential jurors described their job as sole caretakers of sick and elderly parents, or of a child who needs caring for throughout the day, and other hardships.
One woman surprised the room when asked what her hardship was.
“I walk here,” she said. “I have to leave an hour ahead of time to make it here.”
Estrada, whose elders immigrated from Cuba when Castro took power, considers the American jury system a shining symbol of freedom and rule of law. He usually speaks of its importance at the outset of jury selection.
He responded when the elderly woman told him she’d walked to court Monday morning.
“You walked here? Ma’am, that tells me a lot about the person you are. How many miles?”
“Three,” she answered.
“Ma’am do you have a means of transportation to get here?” the judge asked.
“Oh, no, that’s why I had to walk,” she said. “Just walking here, my body ain’t like it used to be.”
He asked Kromholz and Chalgren what they thought, and they agreed: this juror could be excused based on her hardship.
Depending on when a jury is seated, opening arguments could begin as soon as today.
Phillip J. Markland and Thomas Markland were arguing in the hallway of his uncle’s home in June 2014. Thomas fired first, hitting his nephew between his eyes, but the bullet traveled under his scalp to the back of his neck. While his uncle was on the line with 911, Phillip allegedly shot his uncle several times, the arrest affidavit states.