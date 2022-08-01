SEBRING — Deputies responding to a domestic dispute on Hammock Road ended up arresting a man on aggravated assault and drug charges.
According to arrest reports, 23-year-old Kearon Deshawn Powell allegedly took out a gun and threatened the victim to either stop talking or get shot.
While searching his vehicle for the weapon, deputies reportedly also found several packages of drugs. In addition to being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Powell is also facing separate charges for possession of methamphetamine, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The incident took place at 5:30 p.m. last Monday, July 25. Deputies arrived at the Circle K convenience store where he and a woman had gotten into an argument in their vehicle while it was parked at the gasoline pumps.
The woman alleged that during the argument, he reached into his bag, pulled out a revolver and threatened to shoot her if she didn’t stop talking, reports said.
Reports said the couple have a child in common. A witness in the rear passenger seat, reports said, told deputies of seeing Powell retrieving a silver-colored .22-caliber revolver from his bag and threatening to shoot the woman if she didn’t stop talking.
The victim was inside the store when deputies arrived, reports said, and pointed out her car, in which Powell was seated. He got out as deputies approached. They immediately arrested him, reports said.
They asked for his identification, which he said was in his blue bag in the car, reports said. When asked for a statement, reports said, he allegedly replied that he was incompetent.
Deputies found a blue bag on the passenger-side floorboard. Inside a smaller front pocket on the bag, they found a brown wallet containing Powell’s Florida identification card.
They also found a silver-colored Taurus 22 LR revolver in the passenger glove box. It had three live rounds of ammunition in the cylinder.
Reports said deputies also found several clear plastic Baggies containing suspected narcotics. One contained a clear crystalline substance that appeared to be methamphetamine. Inside that Baggie were other smaller baggies that also appeared to contain methamphetamine, reports said, a total of 4.7 grams. Presumptive field tests confirmed presence of the drug, reports said.
Another clear plastic Baggie contained three smaller plastic Baggies that each appeared to hold single pills, colored red, blue and green, respectively. Presumptive field tests were positive for synthetic cathinones, reports said.
Finally, deputies searched the passenger seat and found a plastic bag containing several THC-labeled packs of cannabis-infused candy, reports said. They weighed a total of 168.5 grams.