SEBRING — Government operations ground into low gear shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday when power failed for parts of downtown Sebring.
Power went off at the Highlands County Government Center, the Highlands County Courthouse, and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, putting crucial services on generator power.
Power did not fail, however, at the Government Center Annex, across South Commerce Avenue from the Government Center. It also didn’t go out at the Sebring City Hall, just west of the Courthouse.
County government officials said the building went onto generator power immediately, but workers, where possible, shut down their computers to conserve energy.
“We’re very limited on what we can do,” County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski said.
Clerk of the Courts Jerome Kaszubowski said courthouse e-filing and other online services for the Courthouse and county government, including the Emergency Operations Center, did not go down because the servers for those functions run on backup generators.
However, staff inside the Courthouse and in the Clerk’s records office in the Government Center also shut down computers, where they could, to conserve batteries, Kaszubowski said.
It took another hour, Kaszubowski said, to get power back at the Courthouse.
911 Consolidated Dispatch did not suffer any interruption because backup generators switched on immediately. Sheriff’s Office administration, however, did lose power, according to Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Scott Dressel.
“We would be [running],” Dressel said. “Ours is not working.”
He said those contracted to test the administrative office generator on Wednesday found it wasn’t working and had already called for a repair team when the power failed.
Within 20 minutes of power failing, people had to start shutting down computers to save batteries, he said.
“Those who can have gone to lunch,” Dressel said. “We have UPS (uninterruptible power supply) on a lot of systems. Eventually, those run out, too.”
Duke Energy restored power to the Government Center at or shortly before 12:30 p.m., according to county social media updates. However, Kaszubowski said the Courthouse was still on generators, and Dressel did not know at that time if Duke Energy had restored power yet to the Sheriff’s Office.
Highlands News-Sun staff called Duke Energy to learn what caused the outage, but had not received a call back as of press time Wednesday. Customers commenting to the Highlands News-Sun via social media reported that Duke Energy had told them it was equipment failure.