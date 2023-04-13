AVON PARK — Electrocuting a kid’s stuffed toy with a live overhead power line seems a bit demented, but it’s a great way to show prospective linemen the dangers in that line of work.
“We want everyone to see the safety equipment we use on the job and see how quickly electricity can maim or even kill you if you don’t pay attention,” said Duke Energy’s John Wingfield, a senior technical training specialist with the power and natural gas company.
At South Florida State College Wednesday morning, Wingfield stood before Duke Energy’s live wire, or “Hotline Trailer” – which can go hot with 120 volts to 7,200 volts of electricity for demonstration purposes. Duke drives the trailer all over Florida, using it to teach safety procedures to linemen students, firefighters, and other professionals who work around power.
The school had an ambulance crew nearby to render aid in case the demonstration – which was carefully orchestrated – went south.
To ensure the necessity of safety hits home, one must learn the dangers of not practicing proper safety procedures. That’s where Duke’s trailer comes in.
A dangerous job
Like other power companies around the nation, Duke has lost linemen to the vagaries of electricity. A car crash took out an electric pole on North Hoskins Road in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020. A Duke linesman, who was part of a crew sent to fix the pole, was electrocuted.
“It is really important for them to see the safety components of the work, and the hazards of the work,” said Audrey Stasko, Duke spokesperson.
Wingfield, who stood on the ground as two linemen on the trailer behind him followed his lead, described what was going on behind him for dozens of SFSC line worker students, EMS and fire science students, and teachers. The linesman first demonstrated how line workers deploy safety sticks, rubber gloves, and other equipment to handle live wires that make up the region’s power grid.
The linesman demonstrated what happens when a mylar balloon – common at backyard birthday parties – floats into a live wire. Sparks float around the balloon as in a science fiction movie, the balloon deflates, and the power kicks off.
Fiberglass ‘hot sticks’ protect workers
One linesman, using a fiberglass safety stick with claws (one can attach other tools to the stick), held a thin tree branch high above his body and extended it into the live wire. Boom! Power off. Wingfield and his crew also demonstrated how average homeowners can end up hitting underground wires on their property.
The linesman used a shovel (while wearing thick, rubber gloves) and touched it to a live wire on the trailer’s bed. There was a sharp boom! causing the fuses on the lines above the trailer to kick off the power. Interestingly, underground wires are wound in such a way as to send the electricity into the ground and not up a shovel handle, metal pick, or other digging tool, Wingfield said.
Melissa A. Kuehnle, SFSC’s communications director, said the college has had a line worker program for at least 23 years; the students come from various places, including Highlands and Hardee counties. Stasko of Duke and Kuehnle said the college and Duke have had a great partnership introducing new generations of line workers into the field.
A lesson for many professions
In fact, students from other programs also watched the demonstration.
“We have our fire science students, our heating, ventilation & air conditioning (HVAC) students, our electronic students,” Kuehnle said.
David Lord, who teaches SFSC line worker students, is a journeyman linesman who hung up his climbing hooks after more than 20 years.
“I miss the work, I miss the guys,” he said, but addsd he enjoys teaching young prospects.
“I teach the beginning students how to climb, some electrical theory,” Lord said. “Students also can earn their commercial driver’s license so they can drive the bucket trucks and other big vehicles.”
But the most important thing he teaches them?
‘Everything is safety’
The SFSC program teaches them how to be a ground worker (aka grunt) who cannot go near live wires but must handle safety from the bottom of the bucket to the gravel below the truck’s tires. They must know how to chock the truck tires and set it up for safe operation of the bucket and stock the truck with tools, wires, and connectors. They assemble various components, prepare copper and aluminum wire and connectors, which they hand to the linesman, who takes it up in the bucket for installation.
Once on the job, they work for the trust of their peers to become assistant linemen, and finally, after some years – after they’ve proved themselves again – they can become journeymen line workers.
“Usually it takes four years, but I did it in three years, seven months before I could get qualified as a journeyman linesman,” said Tanner Bell, a former SFSC student.
The goal is the bucket
For newbies, “The goal is to get up in the bucket,” Bell said. “You have to do exactly what they tell you to do and that’s how you learn.”
Bell was earning his general associate’s degree when he saw a line crew working up in the air.
“I could see them out there working out the classroom window, and I decided that was what I wanted to do. I asked my parents and signed up.”
April 18 is Lineman Appreciation Day, by the way, for those who remember the gratitude of seeing the lights come back on after Hurricane Ian.
“I want to help people by bringing the lights back on,” Bell said.