AVON PARK — Electrocuting a kid’s stuffed toy with a live overhead power line seems a bit demented, but it’s a great way to show prospective linemen the dangers in that line of work.

“We want everyone to see the safety equipment we use on the job and see how quickly electricity can maim or even kill you if you don’t pay attention,” said Duke Energy’s John Wingfield, a senior technical training specialist with the power and natural gas company.

Recommended for you