SEBRING — Duke Energy customers had their day interrupted Saturday morning when a power pole near downtown Sebring failed.
The top crossbar of a power pole on O-Mul-La-0ee Drive near Maple Avenue broke off from the pole Saturday just before 9:32 a.m., and hit the wires below, causing the pole to arc, spark and cut power to 2,811 customers.
Sebring Fire Department’s Aerial 14 was sent to the scene. A witness stopped them on Maple Avenue and told both them and the Highlands News-Sun how he saw a ball of blue flame shoot up from the site.
Fortunately, the pole was not on fire when crews arrived.
Duke Energy quickly dispatched trucks to the area and estimated repair would be done by 12:30-12:45 p.m..
While it took awhile for work to start, power was soon restored to most of the customers, with only 500 still needing power by 11:11 a.m.