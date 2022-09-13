MONTEREY, Calif. — IndyCar’s intense season came to a nail-biting end in which Team Penske’s superstars duked it out for the title and the future of the race winner clouded once again.

Will Power beat Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden by 16 points for the Australian to win his second IndyCar title, and the 16th national championship for Roger Penske. He finished third on Sunday at Laguna Seca Raceway, a spot behind crestfallen Newgarden.

Recommended for you