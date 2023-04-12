Shafer sisters

Tamra Shafer and Joyce Shafer demonstrate the Power Yoga pose.

 NANCY DALE/CORRESPONDENT

Yoga is more than repetitious practice of postures. Yoga postures are designed in the mind before execution.

Yoga is not just moving rotely from one pose into the next. Yoga requires thinking when moving from one posture to the next. It is the manifestation of a visual concept activated in the body to improve muscle strength and cardiovascular endurance.

Recommended for you