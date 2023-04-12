Yoga is more than repetitious practice of postures. Yoga postures are designed in the mind before execution.
Yoga is not just moving rotely from one pose into the next. Yoga requires thinking when moving from one posture to the next. It is the manifestation of a visual concept activated in the body to improve muscle strength and cardiovascular endurance.
When practicing yoga, the mind can become habituated (i.e. movement without thinking). Yoga requires mental monitoring from the vision in the mind into the body. It requires mental strength, focus and visualization from one posture to the next. Yoga is a practice, but not one that is non-thinking, or just copying others or magazine photos.
Observation of other yoginis executing the body into yoga forms is positive but it is not meant to be a copycat practice, as each person’s mental and physical concepts of health requires thought and then practice. We call this Power Yoga. What does this mean?
Power Yoga is excellent for burning calories as the emphasis is on moving from one posture to the next, concentrating on deep breathing as the poses are executed in the proper form and flow from one posture to the next. Power Yoga emphasizes focus on correct posture for each pose, not held for a lengthy time, but requires mindfulness as the pace linking all the moves are more rapid. The same emphasis of concentration, breathing and execution are part of power yoga. It is intense and more rapid as each pose is initiated with the emphasis on achieving the correct form.
Power Yoga can raise and sustain your heart rate, which can boost endurance and strength. It is more of a cardio practice that burns calories, improves muscle tone and reduces back and joint pain. You may need to work up to this type of yoga practice if you have been cheating yourself by sitting too much and not moving. If you have concerns, you can consult with a physician before practicing Power Yoga.
In a 2017 study of Power Yoga, it was found that it decreases the level of cortisol, the stress hormone. When these levels decrease through activation of a wide range of motions, better sleep results, the mind calms and the immune system responds positively.
Join the Shield Yoga class Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m, at the First Annual Health and Beauty Convention at the Sebring Jack Stroup Civic Center, 355 W. Center Ave. in Sebring. The event is free with health and beauty businesses participating. Featured “Yoga for Life” volunteers will begin their stage presentation at 1:39 p.m. Join us and participate.