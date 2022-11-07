US-Lottery-Jackpot

From behind the lottery counter at a Pick ‘n Save store in Madison, Wis., Djuan Davis hands Powerball tickets to Arpad Jakab, a retired utility worker who said it’s his first time buying them. The Powerball jackpot has reached a record high of $1.9 billion for today’s drawing.

 HARM VENHUIZEN/AP PHOTO

A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night.

The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20.

