Lottery Jackpot

Arlene Johnson, left, and Mina Vicente, right, fill out Powerball pick their numbers while waiting to purchase lottery tickets at Lichine’s Liquor & Deli in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

 RICH PEDRONCELLI/AP PHOTO

There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers.

The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot.

