Lottery Jackpot

A sign shows the current jackpot for the Powerball lottery, $1.2 billion, as it hangs in the reflective window of a convenience store in Miami. The jackpot climbed to $1.5 billion after no one matched all six numbers to win Wednesday.

 REBECCA BLACKWELL/AP PHOTO

DES MOINES, Iowa — The bad news is that no one won Wednesday night’s huge $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot.

The good news is that means the prize has grown even larger to $1.5 billion ahead of the next drawing Saturday night. That is the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

Recommended for you