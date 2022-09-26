Philippines Typhoon

Residents carry their children as they evacuate to safer grounds to prepare for the coming of Typhoon Noru at the seaside slum district of Tondo in Manila, Philippines, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. 

 AARON FAVILA/AP PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — A powerful typhoon slammed into the northeastern Philippines on Sunday and was barreling across the main Luzon island toward the capital in a densely populated path where thousands have been evacuated to safety.

Typhoon Noru hit the coastal town of Burdeos on Polillo Island in Quezon province shortly before nightfall.

