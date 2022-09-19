Japan Asia Storm

A woman makes her way through the strong wind and rain in Miyazaki, southern Japan, Sunday, as a powerful typhoon pounded southern Japan.

 KYODO NEWS VIA AP

TOKYO — A powerful typhoon slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said Typhoon Nanmadol was heading north after making landfall in Kagoshima city on Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu. It was packing maximum winds of 101 miles per hour, and is forecast to reach Tokyo on Tuesday.

