Last month I attended the Florida Governor’s Conference for Tourism in Hollywood, Florida. The event started with the Flagler Awards, which Visit Sebring was thrilled to win our fourth award; this time for our Sebring Area GeoTour that we launched last year.
One of the keynote speakers was Nataly Kogan who conveyed the importance of gratitude in our lives and how to make an active choice to notice the small, positive moments in everyday life – even when times are challenging – and share your appreciation for other people with them. Nataly’s message really hit home for me, especially as we are in difficult times and can often focus on the negative aspects of our lives more than the positive.
She reminded us to express gratitude by calling a loved one, sending a co-worker a text or thinking of three things each morning that you are grateful for and capture them in some way.
Nataly’s presentation made this year’s Winner’s Circle Tourism Awards program all that more important as Visit Sebring took the opportunity to show gratitude and appreciation for eight tourism partners who are making a difference in Highlands County through economic impact, customer service and a dedication to help our visitors create memorable vacation experience when they visit Highlands County.
This year’s Winner’s Circle Tourism Awards are about recognizing individuals, teams, businesses and organizations that exceed expectations and serve as tourism ambassadors by going above and beyond their typical, everyday duties during the 2020 calendar year. Through their performance and actions, they are creating situations that result in happy, grateful, surprised and delighted residents and visitors who can’t wait to return to Highlands County. These guests are so wowed that they want to tell everyone how wonderful that special person is that they met or about that awesome place they visited during their vacation here. They are also people who make the operation of our tourism-related businesses better, faster, friendlier, and more efficient, so that visiting our area is much more pleasing for our tourists.
We are grateful for this year’s amazing award winners:
- Hotel Service Champion: David Bruns – Hotel Jacaranda
- Attractions Service Champion: Lorrie Smith – SFSC Performing Arts
- Restaurant Service Champion: Danielle Jackson – Hotel Jacaranda
- Sports Champions: Lidia & Uli Fluhme — GFNY
- Rising Star Champion: Yunii del Cueto – Sophie’s Cafe
- Innovation Champion: Don Davies – Sugar Sand Distillery
- Volunteer Champion: Ruth Fletcher – Sebring Area GeoTour
- Humanitarian Champions: Tonya Kahn & Stephanie Nelson– Organically Local
Please take the time to show your gratitude for these outstanding tourism partners who overcame major obstacles in 2020 and made a difference for both visitors and residents of Highlands County.
For more information about the Highlands County Tourist Development Council and a list of upcoming area events, go to VisitSebring.com and follow us on social media: @VisitSebring #VisitSebring.
Casey Wohl Hartt is the lead marketing consultant for Visit Sebring/Highlands County TDC. Raised in Highlands County, Hartt has 20+ years of experience in marketing, brand management, and public relations. She worked for various Florida industries before launching her own marketing & public relations firm, Gray Dog Communications, and travel brand, The Getaway Girl, in 2007.