On Sept. 26, beginning at 12 noon, Franklin Graham is leading a march in Washington D.C. from the Lincoln Memorial on the Mall to the White House. It is a Christian march to pray for our country.
God is loving, forgiving and merciful. I encourage everyone to pray at noon on Sept. 26 for our country. There is power in prayer.
“If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” II Chronicles 7:14 NIV
Wake up America. Answer the call.
Barbara Huff
Lake Placid