I used to vote mostly Democratic, then I began to question what they were saying. Asking a college professor why people voted Democratic, he said, "They are ignorant of the truth."
With Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior, I try to live by the true word of God (the Bible).
I am against almost everything the Democratic Party stands for.
1. False statements against Judge Cavanaugh, the Mueller fiasco and the false impeachment of President Trump.
2. Sexual sins.
3. Murder of millions of babies (abortions).
4. Supporting lawlessness (illegal immigration; sanctuary cities; release of criminals which endangers America citizens; riots; destroying personal property and stealing).
5. The hate shown for our president.
Please pray for love to replace hate. Pray for protection and guidance for all our law enforcement officers. Pray for all who are sworn in to any public office, that when they place their hand on the Bible, that God's Word will flow through their veins, to their hearts. May every decision they make be based upon the Word of God.
Amen
Gary Merriman
Sebring