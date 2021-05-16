To the individual who wrote: Holding the National Day of Prayer at the Highlands County Courthouse is against the Constitution, you’re wrong.
An appeals court overturned a federal judge’s decision that the National Day of Prayer is unconstitutional has ordered the dismissal of a lawsuit challenging the president’s right to proclaim the annual observance. As reported, “A three-judge panel of the 7 U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the Madison, Wis. Freedom from Religion Foundation didn’t have standing to sue because while they disagree with the president’s proclamation, it’s not caused them any harm.” It’s not a proclamation of any sort proclaiming the government supported any specific religion. It was a National Day of Prayer, did not specify to who, if you prefer Lucifer, then pray to him.
May 2021, Biden became the first president since 1952 to not use the word "God" in his National Day of Prayer proclamation. He did, however, write, “this proclamation was signed in 'the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-one'" and used the word "God" in his oral remarks to commemorate the day.
Guess where he held this prayer, in the White House.
After almost 70 years, the National Day of Prayer this year looks very different in DC. That’s because the permit to hold the annual event at the capital was denied for the first time since 1952. The reason being, the area remains closed off to the public, where the event would usually take place.
If one doesn’t believe in the Bible, or Constitution, there is a simple solution, don’t read them.
John Nelson
Sebring