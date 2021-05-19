Prayer is not an insult
This letter is in response to the person who thinks all prayer needs to done in a church. Amendment 1 of the Constitution says “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
This great country, The USA, was founded on the principles of Christianity. Most of our forefathers believed in our Lord. The Bible is not a badly written work of fiction; it is based on history of many years ago. As for our schools, I would rather see “In God We Trust” not in ‘government we trust,’ because in most cases, government cannot be trusted.
The Day of Prayer is not an insult to the Constitution. If you are not a believer in the Lord, that is your right. So therefore, you can ignore what Christians believe in.
The USA is the last bastion of freedom in the world. If the writer understood that both the Declaration and Constitution are based in Christianity, he might have a better understanding of why the National Day of Prayer is observed annually on the Courthouse Lawn.
Sandra Geigerich
Sebring