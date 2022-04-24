In this month’s Superintendent’s Corner, I will share information about an exciting opportunity to empower some of our youngest learners with the academic and social skills needed to start their journey toward a successful school experience.
Our Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten (VPK) Program is open to Highlands County children who turn 4 by Sept. 1. VPK began in 2019 with one pilot model at Lake Country Elementary School, and it has grown to provide now a strong education foundation to 142 students at several campuses. For the 2022-2023 school year, we will be offering free voluntary pre-k at Avon, Lake Country, Lake Placid, and Park elementary schools.
Additionally, we are excited to add the Sebring Pre-K Center to our family of Highlands County schools, and there we will be able to serve an additional 155 students.
At our pre-k locations, we offer full-day programs to students at no cost to the family. The first portion of their day focuses on providing instruction grounded in the Florida Early Learning and Developmental Standards. Students work with developmentally appropriate, rigorous academic materials, providing content and nurturing them as they “learn how to learn.” During the second half of the school day, pre-k students are engaged in a wide array of enrichment and social skills activities to help prepare them for their transition to kindergarten. These early learning academic and enrichment activities encourage exploration and the development of language and social skills. Students are exposed to a wide array of pre-reading and math skills and become familiar with the school environment.
Students can sometimes be overwhelmed when starting kindergarten due to being in a new setting with unfamiliar routines, procedures, and individuals. Participating in a rich pre-k experience helps make that transition less stressful. We consistently see pre-k students settling into their kindergarten year much faster, allowing their learning to be more focused. In addition to the school day, we also offer after-school daycare for pre-k students at the end of their day, and for that service, the regular daycare rates apply.
The application and registration process for VPK is different from the typical school registration process. Parents can apply online from a computer, mobile phone, or other digital devices by visiting www.familyservices.floridaearlylearning.com. Items necessary to complete the application are an email address, proof of Florida residency, and proof of the child’s age. Our local Early Learning Coalition will review the application and email parents further instructions. Once the VPK application is approved, the Coalition will provide families with a Certificate of Eligibility, which they may then take to the Sebring Pre-K Center, or any other elementary school that offers a VPK program during the 2022-2023 school year. The student will then be able to enroll at that school site.
Maria Montessori, a pioneer in early learning, said, “The goal of early childhood education should be to activate the child’s own natural desire to learn.” Through our pre-kindergarten classes, we strive to spark that desire to learn in every child, and we are excited to provide this opportunity to our families. Enrolling students in the VPK program provided in the public school setting gives students the chance to receive strong instruction from highly trained teachers and instructors. Students also benefit from enhanced social development and learn to work collaboratively with others. This strong foundation, academically and socially, helps ensure that our youngest learners have the opportunity to be truly prepared to thrive as they transition into kindergarten.
Dr. Brenda Longshore is superintendent of Highlands County School District.