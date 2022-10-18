The Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) has been extended to Highlands County. The program has been executed in phases by county in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Pre-registration for the food assistance program will run through 11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, and is required. You must register within this window.
The D-SNAP program is implemented through the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) and can help those who lost food during Hurricane Ian because of loss of power, etc. It is important to pre-register with DCF and get signed up for a phone interview. DCF says this method expedites the process and negates the need for an on-site interview. The county’s libraries all have free internet. In addition, as of Monday, DCF did not have a date, time or location listed in Highlands County for the on-site reviews. Online registration can be done in English, Spanish or Creole.