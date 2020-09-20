FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Sandra Guzmán, a precision irrigation scientist with expertise in artificial intelligence for water management, was recently named a 2020 Outstanding Young Extension Worker by the Florida Section of American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers.
Guzmán is one of 12 scientists who conduct research at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Indian River Research and Education Center (UF/IFAS-IRREC) in Fort Pierce. The Indian River district is celebrated as the world’s premier grapefruit production region, where Guzmán works directly with citrus growers and stakeholders.
The award recognizes young engineers whose excellence and contributions in the development of extension-related programs and leadership character through their work to represent the agricultural engineering profession.
“Sandra Guzmán began her position as an assistant professor in late 2018. Her program is already robust,” said Ronald D. Cave, director of IRREC. “Sandra has a number of working relationships with local citrus growers, several graduate students, and has published journal articles that advance irrigation practices.
The focus of Guzmán’s research and extension program is to apply new research findings directly to growers’ production operations in the Indian River district. Her published work appears in agricultural engineering journals such as Hydrology and Earth Systems Sciences Discussions. A recent document, How Changes in Citrus Irrigation Scheduling Method Affect Water Use, appears on UF/IFAS’s Electronic Document Information System, or EDIS.
Cave said Guzmán’s work involves the most current smart technologies. Engineering science in crop fields and groves includes computer modeling programs to forecast irrigation needs. Data collection and analysis from field devices such as soil moisture sensors help growers determine how much water crops require and conserve water.
Guzmán’s vision is to provide growers with easy to use tools to manage irrigation and to increase automation.
During the last year, Guzmán published extension documents and articles for grower magazines to highlight the value of water management for specialty crops. She organizes extension events for growers and extension agents to teach new technologies in irrigation for specialty crop growers. Guzmán currently has many ongoing collaborative field trials with growers in southeast Florida.