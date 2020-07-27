There aren’t many lazy days of summer vacation left, but there’s still time to help get your child on a back-to-school sleep schedule and practice some healthy sleep habits if you start now.
Whether you will be taking the online or on-campus educational route when the school year begins again, the best way to prepare your children to get back into the routine is to begin adjusting to a new sleep schedule 10 days to two weeks before school starts. That way, when the first day of school arrives, your children can wake up rejuvenated and ready to put their mind to the test.
Here are some tips from the National Sleep Foundation to help your child ease into his or her school-time sleep schedule and maintain healthy sleep habits throughout the year:
• About two weeks before school starts, work with your child to return to a school-appropriate sleep schedule. Every night, set an incrementally earlier bedtime, and every morning, an incrementally earlier wake-up time. Make sure when school starts, they’ll wake up with the amount of sleep they need for their age-group.
• Once your child’s sleep schedule is established, stick with it; don’t use the weekend to “catch up on sleep.”
• Before bedtime, start a “quiet time” to allow your child to unwind. The routine should include relaxing activities, such as a bath and a bed-time story (for young children) or a reading time (for older children).
• Limit television, video games and other electronic distractions before bedtime.
• Avoid big meals close to bedtime; a heavy meal may prevent your child from falling asleep.
• Caffeinated drinks should be limited after noon, and especially at night. A good rule of thumb is to avoid any caffeine six hours before bedtime, as the caffeine can interrupt your child’s natural sleep patterns, making it difficult to fall asleep.
• Maintain a peaceful bedroom environment by maintaining a dark room, comfortable bed and a room temperature that is neither too hot nor too cold.
• Set a good example for your child. Establish your own regular sleep cycle and maintain a home that promotes healthy sleep.
The sooner your child readjusts to a school-time sleep-schedule, the better he or she will feel during those early morning classes. Feeling fully rested and excited for the day, your child — and you — may have the best year yet.
