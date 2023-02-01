SEBRING — If you’ve noticed fire hydrants getting flushed out and inspected in your neighborhood, you’re not alone.
Every community is doing it right now to help gather data for the county’s next ISO rating, due in a couple of years.
“We asked them for their records,” said Highlands County Fire Rescue (HCFR) Chief and Public Safety Director Laney Stearns, regarding a study being conducted on hydrants in Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring.
He said his office has contacted all of the local utilities to check their hydrants. HCFR needs the data to submit to the Insurance Services Office (ISO) for their local fire ratings.
Submission of that data is still two years away, Stearns said, but it will take a while to gather.
Michael Dorman and Ken LaGrow of KDL Underground and Development Inc. reported Monday to the Board of Supervisors in Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District on the start of a study of that area’s 430 hydrants.
For the most part, the hydrants are working well. Some need fresh paint, and some have valve issues, according to the preliminary report. Some need to have a 2-by-2-foot concrete pad installed over the top of the underground valves, to protect them from equipment, like mowers.
Several simply don’t work, but officials with KDL said they plan to have a completed report sometime early this month for the board to review. Any non-functioning hydrants, of course, will be priorities, but officials said they haven’t run into many of those.
In fact, Dorman and LaGrow said, the whole system in Sun ‘N Lake is “way, way better than we anticipated.”
They promised a completed study by next week at the earliest, or later this month, with copies sent to both the board and to Polston Engineering, the contracted engineer for the improvement district.
Supervisor Ray Brooks asked if hydrants have to be flushed out once a year, and was told it’s good to “exercise” the valves and hydrant at least that often.
Dan Stegall, general manager for the district, told supervisors he’ll make sure to have 2-foot-square concrete pads put over the valves to protect them.
Hydrants get more use than once a year, obviously. Stearns said training on hoses, pumps, hydrants and other equipment and methods takes place every day for both paid and volunteer firefighters. Some training takes place in the day, and some at night, for people working those shifts.
When asked if firefighters train in the rain, Stearns said they might, given that they’d respond in it.
“We don’t want to train in adverse weather, [but] we train in it all,” Stearns said. “The only thing that stops us is lightning.”
