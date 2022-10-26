John Bent and Juan Ramirez have been applying some craftsmanship to the large scale model of U.S. Coast Guard cutter Munro. The 11-foot long model will first appear at the Sebring Arts and Crafts Festival on Nov. 5 and next in the Sebring Veterans Day Parade. The new cutter, named for Medal of Honor recipient Douglas Munro, will be accompanied by two other large scale ships, USS Samuel B. Roberts and USS Enterprise.
The “Sammy B.” a small escort destroyer fought like a tiger in the Battle of Leyte Gulf and the “Big E” aircraft carrier fought in 20 different Pacific war battles the most of any U.S. ship. All 3 vessels are the results of hours of research and creative carpentry by members of the Military Sea Services Museum. You can visit the Big E at the museum any Wednesday through Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m.