LAKE PLACID — The music ministry of First Presbyterian Church will present a special Christmas concert titled “Passport to Christmas” in the church’s historic sanctuary at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12. The concert is a musical journey of Christmas around the world starting in the Far East where the sun rises on Christmas Day and finishing in the western hemisphere with songs from Mexico and the United States.
The program will include such holiday favorites for congregational singing such as “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” “The First Noel,” and “Away in a Manger,” as well as lesser-known carols from China, Africa, the Middle East, Norway, and the Caribbean with adult and children’s choirs, teen and adult handbell ensembles, orchestra, and solos by Arlene Batten, Emily Finke and Pat Reiser.
“We wanted to share two things with this concert,” explains the church’s music director, Joshua Klatt. “On the one hand, we wanted to highlight unique and special things in the Christmas celebrations of various countries around the world, things that people might not know or maybe have forgotten. On the other, we wanted to showcase some of the songs that we all know and love and how universal they have come to be. We have a short choral introduction to ‘O Come, All Ye Faithful,’ and it’s in Latin, German, Spanish, Chinese and English. Songs like ‘The First Noel,’ ‘Silent Night,’ and ‘Angels We Have Heard on High’ come from England, Austria and France, but they’re now sung all over the world in all kinds of cultural settings thanks to the beauty of their music and the depth of their lyrics.”
Klatt is also enthusiastic about the soloists who will be singing toward the close of the program. “We are really blessed to have three soloists involved with the program, two of whom are members of my choir here at the church. Arlene Batten will be singing the Caribbean carol ‘Mary’s Boy-Child,’ Pat Reiser will be doing a Mexican carol with Spanish title ‘Duermete Niño Lindo,’ and Emily Finke will be sharing ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas’ as a tribute to our WWII vets and the Greatest Generation. All three of them have amazing voices and are well-known in the community for their service and other activities.”
The church is at 117 N. Oak Ave. between Dal Hall Boulevard and Interlake Avenue in Lake Placid. This musical journey around the world is a part of the church’s music ministry concert series. There is no charge for admission, but a love offering will be received to support the music ministry and their work sharing and teaching music with children and adults of all ages.
For further information about the program, you may contact the church office at 863-465-2742 or check out the event on the FPCLP Music Ministry page on Facebook.