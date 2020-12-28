AVON PARK – Gary Lee Prescott Jr., 28, homeless, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office , was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 20. Prescott will face charges of unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling, possession of drug equipment, grand larceny of an occupied dwelling of less than $750, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and resisting an officer without violence.
On the night of Dec. 20, a Highlands County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a victim who told the deputy her son's bike was stolen from beneath her carport. The bicycle was valued at $500 per the report. The resident's owner was able to show the deputy a video surveillance video wherein Prescott is allegedly looking at the bike under the carport and her son spoke to the suspect. The son went back into the house and the video eventually showed Prescott riding the bike off camera, according to the arrest report.
The son told the deputy Prescott did not have permission to go under the carport and take his bike. HCSO caught up with Prescott at a gas station on U.S. 27 in Avon Park. Prescott said the bike's owner gave him permission to ride the bike “around the block” and he would bring it back before daylight.
Prescott was searched before going into the detention facility and the deputy found two syringes and a spoon on his person. The syringes tested positive for methamphetamine. Prescott is being held without bond in the Highlands County Jail.