Cowboys Jaguars Football

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) takes down Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) as he attempts to get to Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins (2) as Jenkins runs back an intercepted pass for a touchdown to win the NFL football game in overtime, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Jacksonville.

 BOB SELF/THE FLORIDA TIMES-UNION VIA AP

JACKSONVILLE — Dak Prescott sat sprawled on the Jacksonville grass, having been knocked to the ground while trying to make a game-saving tackle, and watched in disbelief as safety Rayshawn Jenkins sprinted by for a touchdown in overtime.

It was a helpless feeling that followed another costly mistake.

