SEBRING — Lake Wales Ridge National Wildlife Refuge is planning a prescribed burn on several hundred acres of refuge lands within the Flamingo Villas Unit (located between Airport Road and U.S. 98) and/or the Carter Creek Unit (along Arbuckle Creek Road) in Sebring whenever conditions are favorable. The prescribed burn will help maintain sand hill, scrub and wetland habitats and help protect nearby neighborhoods and businesses from the threat of unwanted wildfire.
Prescribed fire is very cost effective, reduces invasive woody vegetation, and helps to preserve rare and endemic plant and animal communities. In the event of a wildfire, heavy fuel loads make firefighting risky and much more difficult to protect community infrastructure such as water supplies and utilities, as well as nearby homes and businesses. Prescribed fire is a habitat management tool consistent with the Refuge’s Comprehensive Conservation Plan. For more information about the Refuge visit fws.gov/refuge/Lake_Wales_Ridge/
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is the principal Federal agency responsible for conserving, protecting and enhancing fish and wildlife habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. The service manages the 150-million-acre National Wildlife Refuge System comprised of 566 national wildlife refuges, thousands of small wetlands, and other special management areas. It also operates 70 national fish hatcheries, 64 fish and wildlife management offices, and 78 ecological services field stations. The agency enforces Federal wildlife laws, administers the Endangered Species Act, manages migratory bird populations, restores nationally significant fisheries, conserves and restores wildlife habitat such as wetlands, and helps foreign governments with their conservation efforts. It also oversees the Federal Aid program that distributes hundreds of millions of dollars in excise taxes on fishing and hunting equipment to state fish and wildlife agencies.
For more information contact Refuge Manager Oliver van den Ende at 772-205-0697.