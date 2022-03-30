AVON PARK — In honor of Women’s History Month, the Historical Society of Avon Park and the Highlands County NAACP presented an inspirational speaker event. On Sunday, March 27, Dr. Martha Bireda introduced her topic, “Powerful Doctoring Women,” speaking as a slave woman named “Pearl.”
Bireda is director of the Blanchard House Museum of African History and Culture in Punta Gorda.
Bireda spoke as Pearl, a doctoring woman from a large plantation. She explained that doctoring women were the main source of healthcare on the plantations for slaves and plantation owners and their families. There was little trust in the “white men” doctors.
Bireda was informative and humorous in her presentation, making it interesting and enjoyable. When a microphone was brought over to her at the start of her talk, she asked, “What in the world is this thing?” She was told and shook her head. “A mike-row-fone? What do I do with it?”
“A potential doctoring woman is chosen spiritually by a practicing one. Training is intergenerational. I learned about delivering babies when I was about 10. I can go into the forest and have a spiritual calling with each plant. Our forests and gardens become our pharmacies.”
Pearl shared information about the plants and herbs that kept enslaved Africans healthy on the Bellamy Plantation. She explored and examined critical issues, past and present, that impacted our global society.
Pearl knew where to look for what she needed for healing. She understood the time of day to pick a certain plant so it’s at its greatest strength. She instinctually knew how much to give and whether to use it as it is or make it into a tea or poultice.
“Slaves get corn meal, molasses and salt pork from the master. My master allows our men to hunt and fish so we can have a healthier diet. All of the women must have a garden for herbs and vegetables.”
Some herbs are for preventative care. Nutmeg necklaces, sassafras tea, basil tonic and sage are commonly used.
“Women must tend to their gardens so they have what they need. To make winter tonic, you need apple cider vinegar, ginger, onion, garlic and red hot peppers.”
Some herbs are used for their curative powers.
“Blowing tobacco smoke in the ear cures an earache; turpentine cures everything like cuts and snake bites; Spanish moss cures high blood pressure; a potato in the pocket cures rheumatism and eating raw onions cures respiratory ailments.”
One of the saddest notes in her talk was how female slaves were treated. According to President Thomas Jefferson, “Any woman who can produce a child every two years is worth more than any man.”
“In 1808 slaves could no longer be imported. Masters and overseers routinely raped females to produce more slaves. Babies were sold at age 2. Any female 12 or older was fair game.”
There were things females could do to prevent pregnancy including using tansy, chewing the root of the cotton plant, putting gun powder in milk and taking one drop of turpentine for nine days.
“Doctoring women, also called grannies or midwives, were respected and protected. They kept slaves and the ‘white folk’ healthy. Without them, so many more would have suffered and died.”
The event was sponsored by the partnership between Florida Humanities and the Historical Society of Avon Park. Funding for this program was sponsored in part by the State of Florida — Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture.
The Heartland Cultural Alliance and the City of Avon Park CRA were supporters of the event as well.
This was the second of three lectures on Florida history. The third event is scheduled for April 24 and is titled “Florida’s Female Pioneers.” All the events are held at the Avon Park Community Center.