In the most recent defeat of President Trump's laundry list of lawsuits, the judge stated, "You're alleging that the two individual plaintiffs were denied the right to vote. But at bottom, you're asking this court to invalidate more than 6.8 million votes, thereby disenfranchising every single voter in the Commonwealth. Could you tell me how this result could possibly be justified?"
I am a proud American who may or may not be happy with the result of the Electoral College. Mr. Trump's allegations of a rigged election and voter fraud are untrue. His legal team forgot to include any evidence in their motions.
In 2017, Mr. Trump swore to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. The Constitution lays out how a president is chosen – by democracy. Mr. Trump's attack on a fairly held election – solely because he doesn't like the outcome – is an insult to democracy itself.
Winston Churchhill said democracy is the worst form of government except for all the others.
Further, democracy is made fragile when the president asserts a fair election conducted properly was rigged. Forty-four prior presidents have accepted elections irrespective of their personal preferences. Barrack Obama immediately recognized Donald Trump as the president-elect and the Obama administration released the funds, office space, and authority that holding the constitutional position of president-elect requires.
The Trump administration should follow the law by having the GSA release the needed authority to the duly elected president-elect.
Horace Markley
Sebring